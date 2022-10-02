Joe Budden Admits To “Fake” Putting On Condoms During Podcast Episode, Responds To Critics
The episode has since been erased from streaming platforms.
Joe Budden has been trending for all of the wrong reasons. During an episode of his podcast, the media personality revealed something that has made thousands of social media users look at him in a different light.
While talking to his friends, the 42-year-old stated, “Even I done walked in the corner and faked like I was putting a condom on before.” Following his statement, the former rapper burst out into laughter. He then reiterated his actions by saying that he “1,000 percent” did that.
Budden said that before faking it, he used to bust through condoms intentionally. After being called a “sicko” by his peers, he responded that he used to be one but does not want to be misrepresented in the present time– but that is precisely what has happened.
People on social media wasted no time calling out his behavior and labeling it as sexual assault and rape. In response to their claims, Budden hopped in The Shade Room’s comments and stated, “Y’all really want all Black men in jail, lol.”
Unamused by his lack of accountability, Twitter users began dragging his name and accusing him of other heinous acts.
One person wrote, “Joe Budden has ADMITTED to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and yet he still has a huge platform.”
Another added, “Let’s be clear: fake putting on a condom during sex is called ghosting, and it instantly turns a consensual act into a rape. That’s for you, Joe Budden!”
The episode has since been taken off all platforms.
What are your feelings on this situation? Check out what people are saying on Twitter below.