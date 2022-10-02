Joe Budden has been trending for all of the wrong reasons. During an episode of his podcast, the media personality revealed something that has made thousands of social media users look at him in a different light.

While talking to his friends, the 42-year-old stated, “Even I done walked in the corner and faked like I was putting a condom on before.” Following his statement, the former rapper burst out into laughter. He then reiterated his actions by saying that he “1,000 percent” did that.

Budden said that before faking it, he used to bust through condoms intentionally. After being called a “sicko” by his peers, he responded that he used to be one but does not want to be misrepresented in the present time– but that is precisely what has happened.

People on social media wasted no time calling out his behavior and labeling it as sexual assault and rape. In response to their claims, Budden hopped in The Shade Room’s comments and stated, “Y’all really want all Black men in jail, lol.”

Unamused by his lack of accountability, Twitter users began dragging his name and accusing him of other heinous acts.

One person wrote, “Joe Budden has ADMITTED to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and yet he still has a huge platform.”

Another added, “Let’s be clear: fake putting on a condom during sex is called ghosting, and it instantly turns a consensual act into a rape. That’s for you, Joe Budden!”

The episode has since been taken off all platforms.

What are your feelings on this situation? Check out what people are saying on Twitter below.

Joe Budden has ADMITTED to ✍🏾checks notes✍🏾 physical, emotional and sexual abuse, and yet@he still as a huge platform. So lets never say allegations ruin *a man's life* — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) October 2, 2022

Does joe budden know stealthing is essentially rape and he admitted to it on his podcast — ❤️‍🔥 (@theericklouis) October 2, 2022

It’s niggas saying Joe Budden’s pretending to put on a condom “joke” wasn’t that bad. Of course it means nothing to u becuz no one is disrespecting ur body or taking away ur right to choose. No one is asking u to open up and share an intimate moment with them, then deceiving u. — 🔔🅰️ The Brown Betty Boop (@essentialbellz) October 1, 2022

Joe Budden is a rapist, he beats women, he beat a baby out of Esther Baxter, multiple exes have come forward with allegations of abuse, like when is enough enough? Get him tf ASAP — ♎️ YOUR FAVORITE LIBRA♎️ (@DefNotNayNay) October 1, 2022

Let’s be clear: fake putting on a condom during sex is called ghosting, and it instantly turns a consensual act into a rape.



…that’s for you, Joe Budden! — Ryan Pinesworth™️ (@RyanPinesworth) October 1, 2022

Every few months Joe Budden reminds us he’s an abuser. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) October 2, 2022