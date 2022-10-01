Freddie Gibbs has finally released his new album, $oul $old $eperately. The project has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and hasn’t disappointed. The tracklist boasts features from the likes of Rick Ross, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, and more. As for Gibbs, his lyrical abilities appear to be as sharp as ever.

Lyrics on one song off the album, however, have poked a hornet’s nest. On “Grandma’s Stove,” Gibbs discusses his relationship with his baby mama, Raven Tatum. “Rap deadbeat daddy, that’s how thеy try to paint me,” Freddie laments on the track. “And that’s a shame ’cause those that know me know I love my babies / Raven was a rat, she scratched the Benzy and I dropped the charges / That ho know she’d never had my heart, so she attacked my pockets.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 09: Hip Hop artist Freddie Gibbs performs on stage at the SKYY Vodka Stage At Governors Ball – Day 3 at Randall’s Island on June 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for SKYY Vodka)

Raven took no time to respond to the callout on Twitter. In since-deleted tweets, Tatum ripped into Gibbs and gave her side of the story. “I don’t like addressing BD drama,” she wrote. “But since Fred decided to call me by name on his album, let’s dispel some rumors.”

She proceeded to list her corrections and verifications. “1. I sure did key his car. And I’ll do it again,” she threatened. “He refused to watch our son and I got fired from UCLA because I had no babysitter. F**k my job? F**k your car.”

“Tbh the car was light work,” she elaborated. “He was in Europe with one of his many flunky girlfriends when I got fired. I wanted to beat the f**k out of him but he wasn’t in America so I picked the most expensive thing in the house and f**ked it up. If I lose a 6 figure job u lose a 6 figure car.”

“2. we weren’t in love,” Raven continued. “I never wanted to be in a relationship with him. He was engaged I was separated. I got pregnant. Erica offered to pay me to abort and I told her to f**k off and go to hell. She found out and put him out of her house. Tell the whole story Fred.”

Raven went on to allege that Gibbs is in fact a deadbeat, and that he barely sees his son. “Truly tired of being the scapegoat for everything that goes wrong in this n***a’s life,” she concluded.