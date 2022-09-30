Dwyane Wade has been enjoying his retirement quite a bit. After all, he gave a lot to the NBA over the years, and it makes sense that he would want to just cool out and relax with his family. In fact, Wade recently stepped down from his job with TNT so that he could focus on the various other facets of his life.

Wherever Wade goes, he experiences some fan love. For instance, Wade was recently traveling through an airport where he was stopped by a fan who wanted to take a picture. As you can see below, Wade is the woman’s husband’s favorite player, so she had to ask for the pic. Wade was appreciative, saying “thanks for bringing energy to my slow morning.

Thanks for bringing energy to my slow morning 🤝🏾 https://t.co/tVwzJZPwuJ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 29, 2022

Unfortunately, one fan had to ruin the fun by noting that Wade is flying commercial like a regular person. In this fan’s eyes, Wade should be on a private jet like other rich people.

Wade thought this was a pretty ridiculous response, as he clapped back saying “It’s not cool to fly commercial!? The way my bank account is set up… It’s on me how I wanna spend my money.”

It’s not cool to fly commercial!? The way my bank account is set up… It’s on me how I wanna spend my 💴 🫡 https://t.co/dZYzeis1Kh — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 29, 2022

Wade clearly does not care for the snide remarks, especially from people who have no idea what they are talking about. Either way, it is clear that social media and movies have completely distorted the way we expect wealthy people to travel.