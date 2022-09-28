At this point, every single NBA fan is aware of Ime Udoka and his extra-marital relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. Udoka cheated on Nia Long with this woman, and now, he will be suspended for the next year. Udoka could face plenty of other penalties, and it is not looking good for his career.

Many analysts have weighed in on this news, including Matt Barnes. Initially, Barnes thought the suspension was a bit much, however, he ultimately retracted his statement, noting that this is a very ugly situation.

“I clearly have to say, last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep,” he said. “It’s messy. It’s a hundred times uglier than any of us thought and that’s why I erased what I said. […] Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that was the reason why I erased my post last night.”

Recently, Barnes went on VladTV where he got to speak on the Udoka situation and why he ultimately backtracked. As you will see down below, Barnes found out who within the organization Udoka slept with, which ultimately gave him a new perspective on this whole ordeal. Of course, Barnes did not give any information, however, it’s clear that this is a story that could get uglier within the coming months.

