Ime Udoka and Nia Long have been together for a very long time. The two have a ten-year-old son together and they have even been engaged but not married for seven years. When Udoka got his role as head coach of the Celtics, Long was extremely supportive and she could even be seen cheering him on during the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, Long is going through a tough time as it pertains to Udoka. The head coach was outed for having a relationship with a Celtics staffer. This relationship has led to a full-year suspension from the team, and his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to TMZ, things have been made worse by the fact that Long and her son officially moved to Boston two weeks ago. They began house hunting with Udoka, who had not told Long about any of his transgressions. While speaking to TMZ, Long noted that in the days leading up to the report, Udoka came clean and it left her devastated. Now, she needs all the support she can get.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

This remains a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

[Via]