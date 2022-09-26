You never know what you can find over on YouTube, and although they have strict rules set in place about the content they allow, people have been getting away with pushing its boundaries. Often, rappers call out the platform for executing regulations that others have been able to get away with for years, and this time, it’s Nicki Minaj who has a bone to pick with the streaming giant.

Minaj shared a screenshot of a notice she received from YouTube where it stated that her “Likkle Miss Remix” featuring Skeng was taken down.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The note showed that the clip “may not be suitable for viewers under the age of 18,” so now that a restriction has been enforced, Minaj is upset that she will lose out on views.

“Imagine this. They restricted my f*cking video but have things a million f*cking times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS.”

She added: “[Crying laughing emojis] because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company. [crying laughing emojis] GO SUCK OUT YA MUDDA BIG PUM PUM. LYOR IT BETTER NOT BE YOU.”

“After This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The DUDS at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak shit but said we can’t buy promo for my videos. [crying laughing emojis] @youtube @youtubemusic it’s time y’all tell ppl that you’re in bed with a whole RECORD LABEL & MNGMNT COMPANY!!!!! HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE & PRETEND PPL R DOING ‘GOOD’ WHEN THEY R NOT?!?!! HOW MUCH AD SPACE DID THESE DUDS PURCHASE TO BE PROMOTED ON MY CHANNEL IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?!??!!!!” -Instagram

Check it out below.