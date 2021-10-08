Rubi Rose Goes Viral With Sexy & Wet Thirst Traps

Rubi Rose had thousands of people talking about her new thirst traps in the water.

BYAlex Zidel
Rapper Rubi Rose will get your heart rate going a little quicker with her latest photo and video uploads, dropping off a couple of thirst traps from Las Vegas on Instagram, and going viral off of how sexy they are.

The "TWORK" rapper has been elevating all year long, reaching a new level and being crowned a 2021 XXL Freshman a few months ago. As she continues to grow her fanbase, the 24-year-old Kentucky native is showing off why she's been a rising name among female hip-hop artists for years, turning heads in some sexy new pictures and videos.

"Quick trip to Vegas," wrote Rubi on Instagram, posting a video of herself wading in the water without a swimsuit top. She lifts her body onto the rocks, showing off her backside and giving the camera a sensual look. 

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose)

As if that weren't enough, she dropped off an even hotter picture, lifting up one of her legs on the rocks and giving the people a good view of what her mama gave her. "she so N A T U R A L," wrote Rubi as her caption. "my phones on fire," commented Snoh Aalegra. "Bro cameraman is the luckiest person alive," added a fan of Rubi's.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUvllkOPSmj

The photos and video were enough to get Rubi Rose trending on Twitter on Thursday evening, reminding fans that she's easily one of the baddest women in the entertainment industry right now. Check out her photos above, as well as some reactions below.

