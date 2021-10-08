Rubi Rose Goes Viral With Sexy & Wet Thirst Traps

Rapper Rubi Rose will get your heart rate going a little quicker with her latest photo and video uploads, dropping off a couple of thirst traps from Las Vegas on Instagram, and going viral off of how sexy they are.

The "TWORK" rapper has been elevating all year long, reaching a new level and being crowned a 2021 XXL Freshman a few months ago. As she continues to grow her fanbase, the 24-year-old Kentucky native is showing off why she's been a rising name among female hip-hop artists for years, turning heads in some sexy new pictures and videos.

"Quick trip to Vegas," wrote Rubi on Instagram, posting a video of herself wading in the water without a swimsuit top. She lifts her body onto the rocks, showing off her backside and giving the camera a sensual look.

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose)