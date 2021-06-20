3 Men Arrested For Shooting At Slain Toronto Rapper Houdini's Memorial: Report

Around a year ago, rising Toronto rapper Houdini, née Dimarjio Antonio Jenkins was tragically shot and killed in Toronto's Downtown Entertainment District. On pace to become one of the city's biggest stars, Toronto law enforcement explained that the shooting was reportedly targeted.

According to police chief Mark Saunders, the suspect deliberately waited 40 minutes for Houdini to arrive before firing at him once he arrived. Tragedy continued at the late rapper's memorial last June when shots were fired into the crowd that had gathered in a parking lot in the north end of the city to honor Houdini. Nearly a year later, officers have arrested three men in connection with the shooting.

Local news outlet 680 News reports that 21-year-old Traequan Mahoney, 25-year-old Gaddiel Ledinek, and 37-year-old Maurice Donegan were all arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, in addition to discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, failing to comply with a release order and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

The three men are reported to have driven by in a vehicle around 11:20 pm and opened fire into the crowd. A shootout between 9 people then ensued after other memorial goers opened fire in retaliation. Two people suffered gunshot wounds during the ordeal. Three other men, 19-year-old Javontae Johnson, 25-year-old Terrell Burke Whittaker, and 30-year-old Glen Danchie were identified as potential suspects.

Houdini, who was a beloved member of Toronto's rap community, was shot and killed in broad daylight, becoming one of the many Hip Hop figures lost to gun violence.