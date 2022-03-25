24kGoldn Shares New Breakup Single "In My Head" With Travis Barker

San Francisco-based pop-rap artist 24kGoldn has officially released his new single, collaborating with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on "In My Head."

Over the course of the last few years, the "Mood" hitmaker has evolved into his true form, delivering care-free anthems for all types of vibes. The 21-year-old artist shared "In My Head" on Friday (March 25) alongside a new music video which he co-directed with Andrew Sandler. Following Goldn as he takes the open road and relives experiences with his ex-girlfriend after their breakup, the Travis Barker-featured record is the latest infectious single to drop from the star, who also debuts his metaverse avatar in the video.

This comes ahead of his virtual concert on Roblox today, as well as his headline tour in the U.S.

Listen to "In My Head" below and let us know what you think of the new song from 24kGoldn in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

I've been sending drunk texts

So I can't even remember all the things that I said to you

Probably 'cause I'm upset

And this pain that I'm feelin' great enough to be shared by two

You used to be obsessed

Now you won't even glance in my direction when I walk in the room

Used to get you undressed

So it's hard to admit it, but I still got a lot to prove