24kGoldn Might Have Another Hit On His Hands With "3, 2, 1"

24kGoldn is back with another incredibly catchy record, releasing his latest single "3, 2, 1".

The Columbia Records-signed artist has been one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists of the last year, following up on his breakout "Valentino" success with his first-ever #1 song, "Mood" with iann dior. The track continues to dominate on the radio, remaining in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 as the 2020 XXL Freshman chases his next hit. He tried to strike gold with his DaBaby-featured single "Coco", but it ultimately didn't make as much noise as "Mood". Now, the San Francisco-based 20-year-old is back with a solo joint that sounds primed for chart success.

"3, 2, 1" has been in the works for a few weeks, being teased on Triller as 24k built hype for the single. With a catchy bassline and an even catchier melody during the hook, it looks like this one might catch on as the next of the rising star's growing catalog of hits, which will be showcased partly on his debut studio album El Dorado, which is set for release on March 26.

Listen to the pop rapper's new single "3, 2, 1" below and let us know if you're adding it to your rotation.

Quotable Lyrics:

Three sides to the story

Yours and mine and the goddamn truth, girl

Two lies that you told me

Say you love me and you hate me, I don't know what to do, girl

One thing's for sure, you can back that ass up and baby, I want more

But I need to know, can you make me a promise to always be honest?