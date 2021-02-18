One of the most surprising artists to land the cover of the XXL Freshman issue last summer was 24kGoldn. After making the cut by winning enough fan votes to secure the 10th spot on the list, he quickly proved that his inclusion was well-deserved, however, with the release of his single "Mood" with Iann Dior. The runaway single earned the San Francisco artist massive critical and commercial success and eventually hit number one on the Billboard 100, and according to him, "Mood" was made by accident.

Now, the 2020 XXL Freshman is intentionally looking to make the biggest statement of his career with the release of his debut studio album.

According to HipHop-N-More, 24kGoldn is set to release his debut studio album, titled El Dorado, a little over a month from now on Friday, March 26. The rollout for El Dorado has technically been underway since the unexpected success of "Mood" and the release of the DaBaby-assisted single "Coco," but in a post shared to Instagram earlier today, 24kGoldn officially signified that "the road to #eldorado has begun."

Both "Mood" and "Coco" are reportedly expected to make the cut for his debut album, and later this evening, 24kGoldn is debuting the next single from El Dorado, titled "3, 2, 1," on YouTube.

