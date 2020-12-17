24kGoldn & DaBaby Hit The Slopes With A Few Ladies In "Coco" Visual

The single follows the chart-topping success of 24kGoldn and iann dior's "Mood."

Weeks after debuting his "Coco" single featuring DaBaby, California singer-rapper 24kGoldn returns with a music video for his pop-adjacent track. We've been hearing more from 24kGoldn as the XXL Freshman has created a buzz following the success of his smash hit, "Mood" with iann dior. The single reportedly spent six weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and it's currently only faltered to the No. 2 position.

As "Mood" celebrates its Platinum-selling status, 24kGoldn is hoping for a repeat with his DaBaby-assisted jam. In the visual, the pair take off to the mountains where they enjoy snow-capped scenes and wood cabins along with a few beautiful ladies by their sides. Expect to hear much more from 24kGoldn as the 20-year-old is fine-tuning his debut studio album, El Dorado. The project is slated for release next year, so we'll make sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, check out the music video to 24kGoldn and DaBaby's "Coco."