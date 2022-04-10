24kGoldn & BOYCOLD Link Up On New Song, "SCAR"

For his latest musical endeavour, 24kGoldn has connected with two other artists to create "SCAR" – a two-minute and 38-second long track that finds him rapping over a BOYCOLD-produced beat alongside buzzing South Korean recording artist sokodomo.

In the accompanying lyric video, we see animated figures of the two recording artists embarking on their own unique journeys.

On the chorus, the bilingual artist sings, "You know that I will be back / From a war / From a place inside my head / Coming back with a scar / On my face / With my bruises on place / With my mind rearranged."

If you're a fan of 24kGoldn, you'll be happy to know that he's headed out on his Better Late Than Never North American tour next month, kicking off on May 6th in Denver and concluding on the 25th in Nashville.

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought you said that you would stop giving mÐµ lip again

But then you sip again and then you nip again

Hey, how’d you get up in my head again

The way you looked up in my bed was even better than

All of your friends that’s popping up in my DM’s again

When will it ever end? Well, it won’t never end