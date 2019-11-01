Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Reunite While Taking Stormi Trick Or Treating

Stormi seems to be having a blast.

At one point, Stormi even dropped her candy but La Flame was there to save the day. Overall, they appeared to be having a pretty good time and perhaps bonding experiences like this could be what Travis and Kylie need to get back together at some point.

Despite the breakup, there is still one specific person that is keeping them together, at least in some kind of capacity. Of course, this person is their infant daughter Stormi Webster who got to experience Halloween last night. With what appears to be a glowstick in her hand, Stormi walked alongside Travis while Kylie trailed in the back. As you can see from the video below, the two were reunited to give their daughter a Halloween to remember.

