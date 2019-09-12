21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode is a staple in both of their catalogs. Savage and Metro have unparalleled chemistry on wax and bring out the best out of each other. It's been three years since the release of the mixtape and fans have been demanding a sequel to the breakout mixtape.

It appears as though we won't have to wait too long for Savage Mode 2. 21 Savage's manager, SlaughterGang Meezy, shared a post on Instagram which simply read, "Savage Mode 2," with a caption consisting of a knife and mind-blown emojis. No word on when we could expect the project to be released but given the fact that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin were recently spotted in the studio together, they're clearly putting in work towards this album. Hopefully, it's the next release for both 21 and Metro Boomin.

We can't blame them for the three-year gap since Savage Mode. They've been incredibly busy with their solo careers. Following the release of 21 Savage's Issa and the success of "Bank Account," he's become a chart-topping, platinum-selling artist. Last December, he released his sophomore album, i am > i was which received both commercial and critical success.

As for Metro Boomin, he was essentially an inescapable force all 2017. It felt like every big song that dropped that year was released from him. He vanished for the majority of 2018 before dropping his debut studio album, NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES which actually found him and 21 reuniting for a few highlights on the project.