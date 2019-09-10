On Halloween of 2017, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Offset united to drop off their dark and hazy Without Warning project. For many, the album was a collaborative highlight, especially given the sheer volume of partnered-up albums that dropped in the same period. Since then, however, the trifecta has undergone many hardships and artistic developments, leaving us wondering whether a sequel was indeed in the cards. Unfortunately, we have yet to receive any confirmation in that regard. Yet it would appear that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are once again holed up in the studio, leaving us wondering as to why that may be.

Of course, the collaborators have a long history together, with Metro having contributed to the aforementioned WW and 21's breakout Savage Mode. 21 returned the favor on Metro's recent solo album Not All Heroes Wear Capes, and he recently claimed that a Savage Mode sequel was in the making-of process. Perhaps Savage Mode 2 is the reason for their reunion, and should that indeed be the case, look for that to arrive in the near future. Still, we can't rule out a continuation of the Without Warning saga, especially not with October around the corner.

What do you think 21 and Metro are up to? And more importantly, are you excited for whatever they've been cooking up?