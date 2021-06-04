mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage Spits Menacing Bars On "BETRAYED"

Mitch Findlay
June 04, 2021 09:59
21 Savage reunites with Metro Boomin on "BETRAYED," a menacing highlight off the "GULLY" OST.


Amidst the spell of solid releases that arrived last night, the GULLY soundtrack emerged with new music from ScHoolboy Q, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, and more. Naturally, you've come here for 21's contribution, made all the more enticing by the involvement of Metro Boomin. Tackling a theme with which he's certainly familiar -- which is to say, being "BETRAYED" -- 21 continues his hot streak with another strong addition to the catalog. 

"Big dawg status, my play money, whole M stacks in the PayPal," he spits, his flow far more dexterous than the early days of Savage Mode. "Caught a opp' hangin' at a barbecue and fucked around and shot the whole playground / Eastside ni**a bout gunplay, say the wrong thing we'll chase y'all / Hit 'em broad-day with a AR, 12 still tryna get the case off." No amount of mainstream success can contain his violent urges, and few artists can bring that calculated menace like 21. Check out "BETRAYED" now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Big dawg status, my play money, whole M stacks in the PayPal
Caught a opp' hangin' at a barbecue and fucked around and shot the whole playground 
Eastside ni**a bout gunplay, say the wrong thing we'll chase y'all
Hit 'em broad-day with a AR, 12 still tryna get the case off

21 Savage gully
