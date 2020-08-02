gully
21 Savage Spits Menacing Bars On "BETRAYED"
21 Savage reunites with Metro Boomin on "BETRAYED," a menacing highlight off the "GULLY" OST.
Mitch Findlay
Jun 04, 2021
Vybz Kartel Backs Up Drake In Mavado Beef
Vybz Kartel chimes in.
Aron A.
Aug 02, 2020
