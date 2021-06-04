ScHoolboy Q, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver & Miguel Feature On "Gully" Soundtrack

When a film features an appearance by Travis Scott, it's almost guaranteed that its soundtrack won't lack. Gully makes its premiere today (June 4) and is a film about three marginalized Los Angeles youths navigating their everyday lives before being struck with a secret that stands in the way of their close friendships. The soundtrack to the flick arrived at the stroke of midnight, and the eight-track project features some of our favorites.

On the Gully soundtrack you'll find vocals from 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, B-Real, Don Toliver, Miguel, Buddy, Snoh Aalegra, Gary Clark Jr., Sleepy Rose, Mike WiLL Made-It, and 2 Chainz.

“Gully was my first narrative feature, and it was also the first soundtrack I executive produced,” Gully director Nabil shared with Variety. “I was so blessed to have many of my friends and musical collaborators be a part of this journey and create new songs specifically for ‘Gully.’ I am truly grateful to every one of them for their support of me and the film. The characters in this film take you on a wild ride and whether it be the songs or score, music serves as an integral part of amplifying and connecting the journey between this group of friends.”

Stream the Gully soundtrack and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Betrayed - 21 Savage

2. Blacks N Mexican - ScHoolboy Q ft. Ty Dolla $ign, B-Real

3. Won't Stop - Don Toliver

4. Violent Dreams - Miguel

5. Murderer - Buddy

6. Troubled Waters - Snoh Aalegra

7. We Stay Up - Gary Clark Jr.

8. Posed To Be - Sleepy Rose, Mike WiLL Made-It ft. 2 Chainz

