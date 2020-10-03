All year long, fans have been begging 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to release the long-awaited sequel to their 2016 collaborative project. Savage Mode II has been in the works for a minute and both artists have teased its release throughout the year. The pair announced the project with some help from Morgan Freeman who lends his vocals on Savage Mode 2.

There were many highlights that stood out on the project upon its release yesterday morning. Drake's verse on "Mr. Right Now" stirred up controversy after he admitted that he used to date SZA. She later unfollowed Drake on Instagram. However, it seems like not everyone picked up on the apparent shot at 21 Savage directed at Jeezy. Savage and Metro's "Many Men," which pays homage to 50 Cent's song, seems to include a diss towards the CTE boss.

Nice girls can't even keep me (Never)

Need a bad girl like RiRi (Yeah, yeah)

We don't pump fake, we kill beef (21)

21 Savage, not Jeezy (Pu**y)

It's still unclear what the root of their issue is. Jeezy has yet to issue any response to 21 and it doesn't seem likely we'll hear him address is on social media or on wax. However, Jeezy did recently announce a new talk show host. Perhaps we can expect 21 Savage and Jeezy to hash out their differences on there.

Check out the song below.