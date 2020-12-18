21 Savage, who recently mourned the death of his younger brother, Terrell Davis, recalled how he almost died the same year that he had his first child, while speaking with T.I. on the ExpediTIously podcast.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I got shot the same year I had my first child, so I feel like that was just one of them experiences that just was like, ‘Bruh this shit real,’" 21 explained, as noted by HipHopDX. “Basically I’m with my best friend Johnny B, we in the car … it’s my birthday. He tell me we going to pick up some women. We in the car, somebody open the back door and draw down. Boom, he draw down. He start shooting. He ain’t say nothing, he just, just start going – whole bunch of shots go off. I end up shot, he end up dead and another one of [my friends] end up getting shot too.”

Despite catching bullets in the collar bone, arm, hand, finger, and neck, 21 was able to call 911 and survived. He went on to recall the disturbing moments that preceded his trip to the hospital:

The ambulance pull up – it’s a lady nurse and the man who was driving. They put me on the stretcher, cut my clothes off. She say, ‘Let’s take him now because if Sarge get here, he’ll fuck around and die because they’ll be trying to ask us questions before letting us take him away,’ type shit. That shit fucked with me.

Check out the full interview below.

[Via]