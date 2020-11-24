21 Savage's younger brother has died in the UK after a fatal stabbing, The Daily Mail reports. Terrell Davis, a rising UK drill rapper that went by TM1Way, was reportedly stabbed to death during an argument in South London's Brixton area on Sunday night.

21 Savage took to Instagram where she shared old photos of himself and his brother as children, as well as a picture of his brother grown up, writing, "can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back." Davis and Savage share the same father. A source close to the family said they spoke frequently, though because of Savage's immigration issues in the U.S., he hasn't been able to go to Britain for a while.

Savage and Terrell's sister, Kyra Davis, also penned a tribute online, writing, "I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell."

Family sources said that the altercation happened after Davis took his grandmother shopping. Because of the pandemic, he was often helping his grandmother out with groceries, they said. The source said he saw an old friend in the area when they started to argue and suddenly, Davis was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Sunday night. Police pronounced him dead on the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with 21 Savage and his family during this difficult

[Via]