Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage is not enthused with all the rodents crawling around his neighbourhood. It feels like, these days, ratting out your homeboys isn't enough to get you cancelled. Especially after Tekashi 6ix9ine, everyone's favourite little snitch, inked a $10 million record label deal this week, we're learning that "snitches get riches." 21 Savage may not be directing his anger at Tekashi in this video but he certainly isn't down with all the rats he's been seeing around lately.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Taking to social media, Savage detailed his foolproof plan to eliminate all the creepy-crawlers from his hood. Instead of pulling up with the homies, the "Bank Account" rapper is sending somebody out to do his dirty work. "I'm sending my folks to come holler at all y'all fuck n***as man," said the recording artist as he videotaped a pest control van driving by. "Straight up, man. He on the way. Ride with me. He finna pull up on all of y'all rodent ass n***as."

This is both a safe and effective plan. 21 Savage can't afford to get caught up with the police after what went down earlier this year so for him to rely on rodent control is a smart move. You can always depend on the Saint Laurent Don for some laughs on the internet. Watch below.