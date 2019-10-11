One of the largest pieces of hip-hop news this week pertains to controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. The former self-proclaimed King of New York has been awaiting his sentence in jail for nearly the last year and while you may have believed that he would fade away from our memories, he's already planning out his next move for when he's released. The star is hoping to get out of the box in December when his next court hearing will be. He's reportedly already purchased two beats for an upcoming album, working with promising young producers from New York City in an attempt to pull off a pretty crazy comeback. Something about that isn't sitting right with Meek Mill though.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Philadelphia rapper reposted about the news on his social media profiles, chiming in with a quick comment about how things have drastically changed over the years. Back in the day, snitches were not allowed back in the game after they transitioned into federal informants. Tekashi was singing to the feds and has been clowned all year as a result. He's getting rewarded with a $10 million record deal. Here's what Meek had to say about that.

"This today's narrative," wrote the formerly-incarcerated rapper. Considering how long Meek Mill fought for his own freedom, he's got to be peeved that 6ix9ine went about his affairs this way and is still being celebrated. Safe to say Meek won't be featured on 69's new record.