When he's not dropping new hits or belting out classic soul jams on Instagram, 21 Savage invests his time in his community. Not only does the activist host events for the families in the Atlanta neighborhood he once called home, but after being detained by ICE earlier this year, the rapper speaks out against what he claims are unlawful immigration policies and practices.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

He may not be in ICE custody, but that doesn't mean that 21 Savage doesn't have a long road ahead of him. The London-born, Atlanta-bred rapper is reportedly still fighting against being deported and, according to TMZ, he can't leave the country. There are plenty of money-making opportunities to be had, but the government is reportedly forbidding him from accepting any gigs outside of the United States until his case has been resolved. However, the outlet states that he's yet to receive a scheduled date to appear in court.

Only recently has the rapper obtained a permit allowing him to work within the U.S., something that was denied him for eight months following his arrest. TMZ shares that Atlanta may have too many cases on their hands as there are people currently with court dates in 2022. If that is true, Savage could be at odds with the government for years to come and he could be stuck within America's borders. Meanwhile, it seems that he'll be talking about what he endured while detained by ICE in a new track that he recently previewed. You can check that out here.