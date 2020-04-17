21 Savage & Summer Walker Sample Xscape On "Secret" Single

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know just how much 21 Savage loves R&B. He often appears on social media belting out his favorite 1990s and 2000s jams, regardless of whether or not he can hit the right key. O.T. Genasis has challenged 21 Savage to an R&B battle, but as we await the Atlanta-based rapper's response, he went ahead and shared a new single featuring songstress Summer Walker.

Summer suggested that the track may be a few years old when she shared a preview on Instagram on Thursday (April 16). "Lol oh sh*t I did this when I was like 21 almost forgot about this track," the 24-year-old singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram clip. "Anyway shout out to 21 'secret' out tonight 🖤✨@21savage." The song samples Xscape's hit "My Little Secret," so check out what "Secret" 21 Savage and Summer Walker have on their latest single and let us know what you think of the track.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a darkskin girl, 5' 8" with the brown eyes

We been up and down, had a couple crashes but she still ride

She go to school, got two jobs, drive the same Kia 'cause it still slide

Work so hard on her off day, she be still tired

I just wanna take away the pain

I just wanna put you up on game

I just wanna help you make you better, wish you would've never gave it to that lame