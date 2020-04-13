With the world in a perpetual state of what-the-hell-is-going-on, few things in life have become certain. Yet one truth remains -- if we cannot laugh in the face of adversity, perhaps we are truly lost. Even as the coronavirus pandemic has left the entire music industry in a limbo-esque state, Metro Boomin has decided to keep on keeping on, moving forward with his long-awaited 21 Savage collaborative album Savage Mode 2 and doing so with memes in his heart.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Though he has yet to share even the slightest of snippets, Metro has been vigilant in keeping us up to date with in-studio pictures, continuing the trend with an amusing behind-the-scenes picture of a recent session. "When you in the studio and a n***a cough," he captions, the image speaking for itself.

Tagging both Savage Mode 2 and longtime photographer Jon Cannon, Metro's latest update proves that the wheels remain in motion -- at least to an extent. Whether it means we'll be seeing a release in the imminent future remains uncertain, though we could all certainly benefit from another dose of spooky bangers from Metro Boomin and 21 Savage. Let's just hope they're keeping vigilant in keeping the studio a germ-free zone. Are you still looking forward to their big release?