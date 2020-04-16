21 Savage is breaking his hiatus to drop new music tonight. The rapper and his producer, Metro Boomin, have been teasing us incessantly that they've been working on Savage Mode 2, with the quarantine lockdown only adding to the fact that they have more time to get more work done. Still, a release date doesn't seem to be in the cards, at least not any time soon. Nonetheless, we can now rejoice at the fact that 21 will be dropping a new song tonight, and it features Summer Walker.

The rapper took to Instagram to unveil the artwork for the record, title "Secret." It's dark red, with a woman holding her finger up to her lips in the universal "Ssshhh" sign. Check it out below.

Now we can only speculate as to what this will sound like. The two have connected on wax in the past, but it was for Jhene Aiko's "Triggered" Remix. Nonetheless, we know how much 21 Savage loves his r'n'b. Could this be an exploration into that? Or will it be something sinister, akin to his Savage Mode 2? Perhaps an intersection of both?

We'll find out at Midnight! Keep it locked.