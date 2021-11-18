Back in February, 2019, 21 Savage announced the launch of his Bank Account campaign.

Named after his hit song "Bank Account," Savage launched the campaign with hopes to help as many at-risk youths reach a high level of financial literacy, and to prepare them for the financial ins and outs they may face in life.

Last October, the "X" rapper teamed up with Chime for the first Bank Account Financial Literacy program, designed to give students the resources necessary to become financially literate, and access to scholarships upon completion of online programs. This year, Savage and Chime are back for the second year of their Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign, and are offering $100K in potential scholarships.

According to a report by Complex, in order to be eligible to apply for one of the hundred $1,000 scholarships, students must complete an online, six-course financial literacy program.

To go along with this year's Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign, Chime included a promotional video, in which Savage explains why he believes financial literacy is so important.

"Growing up in Atlanta, the hustling energy just rub off on you ... Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult," 21 says during the 45-second video. "I just wanted to come up with something that could kids have some understanding of what to do with that money."

