The pandemic may have changed the way we live on a day-to-day basis but one thing has not been altered. You need money to survive in this world.

A few years ago, 21 Savage launched his "Bank Account" program, titled after his hit song, to help kids learn the ins and outs of debt, mortgaging, and more in the realm of financial literacy. With so many of us stuck at home without much information on when a vaccine will be made available, it has become more important than ever to be aware of ways you can make bank and keep it, so 21 Savage is establishing a new at-home version of his program.

Bank Account at Home will be offering free online financial literacy education for children and their families. The campaign was co-signed by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has partnered with Savage on it. Free internet access and tablets will be offered to kids from kindergarten age to twelfth grade for participating.



21 Savage said the following in a video statement:

"I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management. Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it's more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life."

Learn more about the program here.

