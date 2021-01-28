2 Chainz Switches Roles With His Dog In "Grey Area" Video

2 Chainz becomes his dog in the new music video for "Grey Area".

When Atlanta rap icon 2 Chainz started teasing the arrival of his new music video for "Grey Area", off his latest studio album So Help Me God!, we knew it would be a must-watch. In the preview, he switches roles with his adorable dog, and it turns out that he spends much of the video in his pooch's world.

After 2 Chainz leaves his furry friend unattended for a few moments, the dog gets a sniff of the psychedelics on Tity Boi's table, taking a bite and switching shoes with the rapper. Quickly, the scene multiplies as Trappy Chainz switches spots with Toni. As his pet, 2 Chainz enjoys getting belly rubs from a bikini-clad model, squaring up with the mailman, and getting all the love and affection he's ever wanted.

The rapper specified on Instagram, "Trappy was not harmed in the making of this video".

The new video is officially out now and you can watch it above. What do you think?