According to The Blast, rapper 2 Chainz has settled his $10 million lawsuit over a song he’s featured on.

If you’re unaware, Tity Boy and guests TeeFLii and DJ Mustard were being sued for $10 million by songwriters Allen Georgia, Sten Stonebridge, and Frederick McFarlane. The trio claimed that the rappers stole their 1993 song "Back It Up" for TeeFLii's 2014 debut single "24 Hours.” The writers claim that TeeFLii's song with 2 Chainz is an "obvious, knowing, willful infringement" of "Back It Up." They alleged that the defendants "either copied, or reproduced, the dominant theme from 'Back It Up,' and co-opted it as the main theme for '24 Hours,' with minor modifications and a tempo change."

Well it appears 2 Chainz can put that all behind him now as the trio have settled on a number that both parties are happy with, although it’s unclear what that is. The songwriters informed the court that they have "reached a settlement in principle and respectfully request that this Court administratively dismiss the action with leave to reopen the case in thirty (30) days from today’s date, if the parties have not submitted their final stipulation of dismissal by such time.”

[Via]