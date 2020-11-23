2 Chainz Drops Official Music Video For “Southside Hov”

The crisp, black and white visual comes one week after the release of his brand new album "So Help Me God!"

Earlier this month, 2 Chainz released his highly anticipated album, So Help Me God!, that features the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Mulatto, Brent Faiyaz, Kevin Gates, Rick Ross, among others. Since then, fans knew it was only a matter of time before he dropped a music video for “Southside Hov” — released earlier today.



While, unfortunately, Jay-Z did not make an appearance on his latest project, 2 Chainz made sure to nod at his success in “Southside Hov” by sampling Jay-Z’s iconic track, “Feelin’ It”.

Ahead of dropping the track’s paired music video, 2 Chainztold The Breakfast Club that he sent the video to Jay-Z, and got his approval on it. “Me and Hov cool so I sent him the video when I did it just to show him the angle that I wasn’t trying to be him,” he explained.



“But since it was a Hov sample and the things that I was talking about in the song was some Hov stuff, so I named it ‘Southside Hov.’ He was like, ‘I’m humbled by it.’ It was a cool back-and-forth we had.”

He admitted that he’s “given up” on trying to collaborate with him, however. “As far as trying to get him on something, yes I’ve given up on that part.”

“I don’t like rejection. I got this little mental thing, people that I deal with don’t even know this, where I might ask somebody something three times over my whole life and secretly, after the third time, I won’t ever probably ask again.”