Nike Air Max 720 To Get "Metallic Platinum" Colorway

More colorways are coming to the Air Max 720.

This new colorway is dubbed the "Metallic Platinum." As the name suggests, these shoes are whitish-silver all-over. The upper and the air max midsole blend seemlessly into one another and for what seems to be a pretty sleek and stylish colorway. These may not be the flashiest sneakers, but overall, it's a solid colorway that could make for a good introduction into the new model.

Nike has been going hard lately with the promotion of their latest Air Max sneaker, the Nike Air Max 720. Over the last couple of years, Nike has been going all out with the Air Max units, with each shoe getting more and more air bubbles. Well, the 720 is more of the same as this time around, the air max unit wraps all the way around the shoe in a 360 fashion. To launch the shoe, we've seen multiple colorways that range from monochromatic to some colorful gradients. Nike is now showing off another new colorway of the Air Max 720, this time in another solid version.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!