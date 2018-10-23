Vans x NASA Collection Releasing Soon: New Images

Vans is going to the moon and beyond with their latest sneaker collab.

According to reports, a multi-sneaker NASA x Vans collection is in the works, featuring classic silhouettes like the Vans Old Skool, Vans SK8-Hi and Vans Slip-on. The NASA x Vans Old Skool features an all-white, astronaut-inspired construction complete with NASA branding, a “shuttle mission” tag on the grey tongue and a removable American flag patch on the heel. There's also a similarly styled Old Skool in an orange spacesuit colorway.

Other kicks that will reportedly be included in this space-themed collection include “Space Voyager/Black” and “Space Voyager/True White/Marshmallow” colorways of the Sk8-Hi 46 MTE, and a Sk8-Hi MTE in “Space Voyager/True White/Black." Additionally, a "Galaxy/Black" Vans Slip-On is also in the works, as well as a backpack and duffel bag.

Vans has not yet confirmed release details for this upcoming project but rumors suggest the kicks will arrive on November 2nd.



