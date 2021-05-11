In an exceptionally heinous act, one New York City family is left without their 12-year-old loved one. The Brooklyn elementary schooler passed away on Friday (May 7) after telling his family that two of his classmates attacked him, with one punching him in the back of his head in exchange for $1.

Romy Vilsaint reported to medics that he was punched in the head after being attacked at school for two whole days in a row after his cousin called law enforcement on Friday to report the Flatbush assault. At the time of the call, Vilsaint was conscious but throwing up, later being brought to Kings County Hospital and pronounced dead.

Vilsaint told family members that he was attacked by two students at P.S. 361 during dismissal. Police are now investigating his death as suspicious as well as looking into his claims of being bullied.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” a spokesperson for NYC schools told ABC 7. “The safety of our young people is our absolute priority and this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and we are providing supports to both the family and school community.”

Vilsaint's mother is currently in Haiti and his family explains she sent him to the U.S. for a better life. His family reports that he loved school. “Romy was only 12 years old and his life was invaluable, worth far more than the $1 dare that cut his life short and left his family searching for answers,” said NYC Councilmember Farah Louis.

She continued, “This Mother’s Day weekend will be different for the Vilsaint family and his mother miles away in Haiti trying to cope with the loss of her son. This is a tragedy for a family who dreamed of a better life and brighter future for Romy now overwhelmed by grief and anguish. No parent should ever have to wonder whether their child will return safe and sound after school."

"We need to know more about what happened and how to prevent another family from this unimaginable experience. I am heartbroken by this news and extend my deepest sympathies to the Vilsaint family and the P.S. 361 community,” she finished.

Our hearts go out to Romy Vilsaint and his family.

[via]