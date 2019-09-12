In the month of September, at least 30 women will be $500 richer because of Joyner Lucas. The rapper has pledged to give the stack of cash to a single mother in need of food every day throughout the month. Each day on his Twitter account, Lucas shares the name of the woman, tells her he hopes the money helps her, posts a screenshot of the money transfer, and then reminds his followers to share their stories or to tag a single mother in need.

"Keep going and keep your head up," he wrote in one of his tweets. "Hit the grocery store and rack up on whatever you need so you and your children can eat good this month. ❤️Next payment goes out tomorrow. DM your PayPal/cashapp name or tag anybody who needs help. Love yal🙏🏽"

When the month over, Joyner will have given away $15K. He didn't specify exactly how he determines who he helps, but we're sure that all of the recipients are grateful for his donations. There are a few men in his comments who are asking for help as well, as they're single fathers, but it seems as if the rapper is focused on women for his campaign.