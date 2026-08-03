Luv Cup - Song by 2slimey

2slimey is on a mission to give his fans lifelong migraines. That mission is certainly fulfilled on his latest song "Luv Cup." Latest releases have shown a more aggressive side to 2slimey's blistering production and vocals. On this latest track, we actually get something a lot more subdued. However, there are certainly still some glaring issues with the mix. Ultimately, this is not going to be for everyone. It's quite niche, even though all the underground blogs on Instagram are telling you it is the next big thing.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hyper Pop, Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Luv Cup
Come jump on my cock, girl, I roll blunt, get killed by blue
Tell 'em keep up, tell 'em keep up, pull on my dick, give me thе stuff
Put in a ditch, live in the mud (Ah)
I can't fake it (Woo), I can't fakе it (Woo), I can't fake it