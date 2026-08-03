Luv Cup - Song by 2slimey

2slimey is known for his noisy raps that are defined by a ridiculous amount of autotune and production that is headache-inducing.

Come jump on my cock, girl, I roll blunt, get killed by blue Tell 'em keep up, tell 'em keep up, pull on my dick, give me thе stuff Put in a ditch, live in the mud (Ah) I can't fake it (Woo), I can't fakе it (Woo), I can't fake it

2slimey is on a mission to give his fans lifelong migraines. That mission is certainly fulfilled on his latest song "Luv Cup." Latest releases have shown a more aggressive side to 2slimey's blistering production and vocals. On this latest track, we actually get something a lot more subdued. However, there are certainly still some glaring issues with the mix. Ultimately, this is not going to be for everyone. It's quite niche, even though all the underground blogs on Instagram are telling you it is the next big thing.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!