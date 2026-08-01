Hookah Baby - Song by Ari Lennox

R&B songstress Ari Lennox has come through with her brand-new single, "Hookah Baby," which has all the vibes you'd hope for.

Ari Lennox has a track record of making incredible music. Whether it be her singles or her albums, Lennox puts the effort in to create something her fans can resonate with. Overall, her artistry continues to level up, which is always fantastic to see. On Friday, Ari Lennox returned with her latest single, "Hookah Baby." It is a straightforward R&B ballad in which Lennox showcases why she is one of the best. Great vocals and a catchy hook help propel this song. It's one that you should at least give a spin today, and see what you think.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!