Hookah Baby - Song by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox has a track record of making incredible music. Whether it be her singles or her albums, Lennox puts the effort in to create something her fans can resonate with. Overall, her artistry continues to level up, which is always fantastic to see. On Friday, Ari Lennox returned with her latest single, "Hookah Baby." It is a straightforward R&B ballad in which Lennox showcases why she is one of the best. Great vocals and a catchy hook help propel this song. It's one that you should at least give a spin today, and see what you think.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hookah Baby
I don't wanna leave 'cause they playin' my song
My body, my body, my body
Shinin' like glitter and diamonds
Said, "Pass the hookah, baby"