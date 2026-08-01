Chasin - Song by Fivio Foreign ft. The Fire Choir

Fivio Foreign was one of the premier artists in the Brooklyn drill movement. When he dropped his "Off The Grid" verse, he became revered. In recent years, Fivio has gone through loads of ups and downs. However, his new song "Chasin" is an undeniable high. With the help of The Fire Choir, Fivio Foreign delivers an introspective and emotional track in which he reflects on everything he has been through. He puts his faith in God and prays that things will work themselves out. It is a beautiful song, and one that shows that Fivio's still got it.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Chasin
I open the bible and I read the word for the nourishment
I say I pray a lot
And I pray that I meet all my purposes
And I pray that he keeping me flourishing