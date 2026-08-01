Chasin - Song by Fivio Foreign ft. The Fire Choir

Fivio Foreign is an artist who has been through trials and tribulations, and his new song "Chasin" reflects that.

Fivio Foreign was one of the premier artists in the Brooklyn drill movement. When he dropped his "Off The Grid" verse, he became revered. In recent years, Fivio has gone through loads of ups and downs. However, his new song "Chasin" is an undeniable high. With the help of The Fire Choir, Fivio Foreign delivers an introspective and emotional track in which he reflects on everything he has been through. He puts his faith in God and prays that things will work themselves out. It is a beautiful song, and one that shows that Fivio's still got it.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!