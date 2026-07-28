Get Some - Song by TyriqueOrDie

TyriqueOrDie has been putting on for Toronto as of late. His most recent song, "6IXSIDE," elicited some positive attention, and now, he is back for more. With his EP, This Feels Electric, dropping soon, the artist has delivered the exciting new single, "Get Some." With this single, TyriqueOrDie takes a dance music approach to rap. We get some electronic production, as well as catchy flows that make for an interesting listen. It is clear that TyriqueOrDie has a firm grasp of his sound, and he is not afraid to experiment with it.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: This Feels Electric