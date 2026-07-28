Get Some - Song by TyriqueOrDie

TyriqueOrDie is a Toronto artist who continues to push the boundaries of rap, with songs like "Get Some," off his upcoming EP.

TyriqueOrDie has been putting on for Toronto as of late. His most recent song, "6IXSIDE," elicited some positive attention, and now, he is back for more. With his EP, This Feels Electric, dropping soon, the artist has delivered the exciting new single, "Get Some." With this single, TyriqueOrDie takes a dance music approach to rap. We get some electronic production, as well as catchy flows that make for an interesting listen. It is clear that TyriqueOrDie has a firm grasp of his sound, and he is not afraid to experiment with it.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!