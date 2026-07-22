Squatter - Song by Noname featuring DRAM

Noname is an artist hip-hop fans are always checking for. Her albums have been nothing but quality since her debut, and she always seems to be changing up her sound and trying new things. On Wednesday, the artist kept that philosophy alive with the new single, "Squatter," featuring DRAM. Overall, this is a song that keeps to its concept. Noname is dealing with a squatter in her house, and she needs the man to leave, by any means necessary. Throughout the song, Noname and DRAM rap about dealing with success and not letting people leech off of you and take what you've worked hard for. It's an interesting tackling of the subject matter, and the sound of the song showcases Noname's willingness to evolve.