Squatter - Song by Noname featuring DRAM

BY Alexander Cole
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Noname has been teasing a new project called "Cartoon Radio," but first, Wednesday marked the release of the single, "Squatter."

Noname is an artist hip-hop fans are always checking for. Her albums have been nothing but quality since her debut, and she always seems to be changing up her sound and trying new things. On Wednesday, the artist kept that philosophy alive with the new single, "Squatter," featuring DRAM. Overall, this is a song that keeps to its concept. Noname is dealing with a squatter in her house, and she needs the man to leave, by any means necessary. Throughout the song, Noname and DRAM rap about dealing with success and not letting people leech off of you and take what you've worked hard for. It's an interesting tackling of the subject matter, and the sound of the song showcases Noname's willingness to evolve.

Release Date: July 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Cartoon Radio - EP

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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