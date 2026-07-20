LINK SOME - Song by Sean Leon

Sean Leon is set to drop the album TO: SUMMER on Friday, but first, he has returned with a new single, "LINK SOME." This track features the melodies that have defined Leon's sound. Overall, his vocals are pitched up, making for some unique harmonics when paired with the production. The Toronto artist comes through with a Summer sound, and it is clear that he is excited to give this new project to the fans.
"TO: SUMMER... A love letter to Toronto," Leon said in a press release. "Started in Toronto and completed between Seoul and Tokyo, this record was born from distance. The farther I traveled, the more I found myself thinking about home. Toronto summers are sacred. We spend most of the year in the cold, in the dark, waiting for them to arrive. Then, before we know it, they're gone. This album is dedicated to those summers. The friends. The lovers. The family. The neighbourhoods. The long weekends. The late nights. The feeling that, for a few brief months, the city belongs to all of us. Our summers are numbered. They don't last long. That's what makes them magic."
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, R&B
Album: TO: SUMMER