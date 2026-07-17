Walk – Song by Molly Santana & Chy Cartier

"Walk" by Molly Santana and Chy Cartier sees the U.S. and U.K. linking up once more for another banger track.

Molly Santana and Chy Cartier are bubbling in their respective U.S. and U.K. scenes, and their chemistry on their new single "Walk" shows why. Both femcees have great energy on the cut, flowing with ease despite the raucous and buzzy nature of the drums. Icy synths lead the way in the first part of the song, and the beat switch takes things in a more glitzy and woozy direction. But it's still tough as nails, and the production stays impactful while the artists slow their flows down. "Walk" is not anything new for either rising star, but it shows how they're sharpening their skills to great effect.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.