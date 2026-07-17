Walk – Song by Molly Santana & Chy Cartier

Molly Santana and Chy Cartier are bubbling in their respective U.S. and U.K. scenes, and their chemistry on their new single "Walk" shows why. Both femcees have great energy on the cut, flowing with ease despite the raucous and buzzy nature of the drums. Icy synths lead the way in the first part of the song, and the beat switch takes things in a more glitzy and woozy direction. But it's still tough as nails, and the production stays impactful while the artists slow their flows down. "Walk" is not anything new for either rising star, but it shows how they're sharpening their skills to great effect.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Walk
I went into my problems and turned them to dollars,
These n***as ain't popping s**t if it ain't a bottle,
I got a big-a** mission, roadrunning on 'em,
Got some big shoes to fill, my n***as need me out here