No More - Song by Memphis Bleek & Cool & Dre

Memphis Bleek has teamed up with Cool & Dre for his new son, "No More," which will certainly have fans feeling nostalgic.

By now, everyone should know Memphis Bleek 's capabilities as an MC. He is an artist who has delivered classics over the years, and he is still out here doing his thing and dropping new music. That is exactly what he did on Friday with the new song "No More," which features production and songwriting from Cool & Dre. Overall, this pairing is a natural one, as Bleek comes through with catchy flows and pockets from which he builds out his lyricism. It's a cool track, and one that will capture some attention throughout this milestone weekend.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!