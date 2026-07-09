NBA Blocks Kawhi Leonard Trade To The Toronto Raptors...For Now

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kawhi Leonard was previously traded to the Toronto Raptors, but now, an investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers is complicating things.

Kawhi Leonard found himself in a predicament last year when journalist Pablo Torre alleged that there was foul play between him and the Los Angeles Clippers. The allegation was simple. The Clippers were allegedly finding ways to circumvent the NBA salary cap so that they could pay Leonard outside of his contract.

This was allegedly done as a way to keep Leonard with the Clippers. It was alleged that owner Steve Ballmer was funneling money to a company called Aspiration, who were paying Leonard for a no-show marketing job. Torre outlined an elaborate scheme, and as it stands, the NBA is still investigating the matter.

Just last week, Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a reunion that has all of Canada rejoicing. Unfortunately, not all that glitters is gold. According to Shams Charania, the trade has been blocked, at least for now. The Raptors must wait until the investigation is complete. If there are any punishments leveled at Leonard, the Raptors must be responsible.

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Raptors Will Have To Wait For Kawhi Leonard

The Raptors delivered a statement on the matter, and as you can imagine, they are fully complying to the will of the league.

"The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi.

In light of this, we will wait until the league's investigation is complete.

The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans."

It's a tough situation for the Raptors fanbase. However, patience does oftentimes get rewarded.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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