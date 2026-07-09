NBA Blocks Kawhi Leonard Trade To The Toronto Raptors...For Now

Kawhi Leonard found himself in a predicament last year when journalist Pablo Torre alleged that there was foul play between him and the Los Angeles Clippers. The allegation was simple. The Clippers were allegedly finding ways to circumvent the NBA salary cap so that they could pay Leonard outside of his contract.

This was allegedly done as a way to keep Leonard with the Clippers. It was alleged that owner Steve Ballmer was funneling money to a company called Aspiration, who were paying Leonard for a no-show marketing job. Torre outlined an elaborate scheme, and as it stands, the NBA is still investigating the matter.

Just last week, Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a reunion that has all of Canada rejoicing. Unfortunately, not all that glitters is gold. According to Shams Charania, the trade has been blocked, at least for now. The Raptors must wait until the investigation is complete. If there are any punishments leveled at Leonard, the Raptors must be responsible.

Raptors Will Have To Wait For Kawhi Leonard

The Raptors delivered a statement on the matter, and as you can imagine, they are fully complying to the will of the league.

"The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi.

In light of this, we will wait until the league's investigation is complete.

The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans."

It's a tough situation for the Raptors fanbase. However, patience does oftentimes get rewarded.