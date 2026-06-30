You Can't Run From Me - Song by Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty has delivered her new song, "You Can't Run From Me," as part of the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" soundtrack.

Rico Nasty has always been an artist who can dive into different genres on the same song. That is exactly what she is doing on the track "You Can't Run From Me," which is part of the soundtrack to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2. This song, at its core, is a metal song. However, Rico's vocal lines do bring forth some rap flows to the table. The metal sections are heavy with soaring vocals on the hook, which makes the song more accessible to audiences that aren't into extreme music. Ultimately, it definitely has that soundtrack production quality, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

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