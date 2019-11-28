The truth of the matter is that Zoe Kravitz looks great with any hairdo but her beloved locks were a staple for the model and actress. With the year coming to an end and 2020 coming in hot - and faster than some would like - the Big Little Lies actress has decided to cut her locks and now front a pixie cut that's pulled in all kinds of positive responses, namely Questlove who commented "Royal."

The woman behind the cut is celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms who told E! that the cut and great look was easy to attain since Zoe is so "open to change."

"She's open to length or cutting it, open to darkening or bleaching," Nelms told the publication. "When you're open, you can experience more. Once you figure out what you love about your hair, you can do the same thing." She added: "And it doesn't hurt to be as beautiful as Zoë is, either. I could put anything on her hair and she'll still be my baby boo."

In other Zoe news, she was recently cast as Catwoman in the forthcoming Batman film. Reports say filming will begin the summer of 2020 but things may kick off earlier.