New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will be taking the court in the Air Jordan 34 this season and there are surely plenty of Pelicans-inspired colorways in the stash for his highly-anticipated debut.

It remains to be seen which pair Zion will lace up on October 22 when the Pelicans kickoff the 2019-20 regular season in Toronto, but he gave fans a taste of what to expect during Monday's Media Day event in New Orleans.

Williamson, who first introduced the Air Jordan 34 earlier this month, signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the brand in late July, marking the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history.

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), made it's retail debut last week in a "Blue Void" colorway - priced at $180. A more traditional white, black and red colorway is slated to arrive on October 10, followed by a trio of new styles including a Hornets-friendly "Snow Leopard" joint.