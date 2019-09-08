Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Air Jordan 34 in Harlem on Saturday as part of a community event that included surprise appearances from New York Liberty stars Asia Durr and Kia Nurse, as well as the headliner - Zion Williamson.

And Zion didn't just show up to unbox the sneakers and pose for photos, he laced them up and threw down two ferocious dunks amidst a sea of fans, ushering in the Air Jordan XXXIV with effortless style.

As for the Air Jordan XXXIV itself, the innovative shoe was designed by stripping away non-essential material, making for one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs 13.1 oz).

Features include:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Air Jordan XXXIV Blue Void/Nike

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

The Air Jordan XXXIV is slated to launch on September 25 for the retail price of $180. Continue scrolling for the official photos, and click here for more details.

